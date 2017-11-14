LCD Soundsystem Extend Tour Dates Through June

By Hayden Wright

LCD Soundsystem have toured the world with their hit album American Dream, and the band just extended the dates through June.

Related: LCD Soundsystem Go Retro in New ‘Tonite’ Video

Starting tonight (Nov. 14), the Soundsystem will play seven California dates followed by multi-night stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Aspen, Colorado. In addition, they’ll play Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil followed by dates in the U.K. and Europe.

Check out the band’s full remaining itinerary below.

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/02 – Montréal, Québec @ Place Bell

12/03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

1/25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

1/26 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

1/27 – Aspen, CO @ X Games Aspen 2018

3/16 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

3/18 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

3/23 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

3/25 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estéreo Picnic

5/25 – London, England @ All Points Festival

5/27 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Galvanizers Yard

5/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

6/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

6/09 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Neumunster Abbey

6/19 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum

6/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum

Never miss a tour date from LCD Soundsystem with Eventful.