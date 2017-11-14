Jon Pardi’s ‘Dirt on My Boots’ Gets Classic Little Kid Remix

By Scott T. Sterling
Now this is a remix for the ages.
Little Big Town has shared a video featuring an unnamed child sharing his sing-song take on Jon Pardi’s hit, “Dirt on My Boots,” while playing with a box (ostensibly to congratulate him on his recent CMA win).
The kid’s version of the song, however, replaces “dirt” with, well, something else. Give it a spin below and decide for yourself.
This little guy loves Jon and so do we. Had to post. Congrats to our good buddy @JonPardi on his #cmaaward.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) November 13, 2017