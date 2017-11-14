Fetty Wap Shares ‘There She Go’ Video Featuring Monty

Fetty Wap
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Fetty Wap has shared the music video for the track, “There She Go,” featuring Monty.

The clip finds the pair performing the song while a model poses next to a stylish red sports car. As the video progresses, they guys lose the car and focus on a series of scantily-clad models while they handle vocal duties.

Fetty Wap has also promised that fans can expect to see his long-awaited sophomore album, King Zoo, sometime next year.

Check out the new clip, which contains profanity and some nudity, here.

