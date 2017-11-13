The Weeknd Celebrates ‘Trilogy’ 5-Year Anniversary with Vinyl Box, Merch

Filed Under: The Weeknd
Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

The Weeknd is celebrating the fifth anniversary of his Trilogy release with a new collection of commemorative merch.

Related: Gucci Man Debuts ‘Curve’ Video Featuring the Weeknd

Trilogy collected the Weeknd’s first three mixtapes—House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence—into his major label debut. In recognition of its release five years ago, all three are being repressed on vinyl for a limited edition box set capped at 1000 copies.

In addition to the box set, there is a new collection of Trilogy-themed merch available in the Weeknd’s online store, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, dad hats and more. See the complete line here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live