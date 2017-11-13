Taylor Swift Traffic Report Catches Singer’s Eye

By Scott T. Sterling

KMOV’s traffic reporter Laura Hettiger really loves Taylor Swift. So much so that the St. Louis reporter filled a recent traffic update with Swift song titles, much to the pop star’s delight.

The Taylor Swift song titles were flying fast and furiously throughout the report, with Hettiger calling out “blank spaces” on the roads, and that she could have a “love story” with the way traffic was developing.

Hettiger wrapped up her traffic report by announcing the release of Swift’s new blockbuster full-length, Reputation, encouraging viewers to head to an actual store to pick it up: “Talk to people. Buy it!”

Taylor Swift was alerted to the report, and quickly hopped on social media to share her enthusiastic approval.

“My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me,” Swift tweeted. “I LOVE YOU.” See the full video, and tweet below.