‘Free Meek Mill’ Rally Set for Philadelphia Today

By Scott T. Sterling

A rally in support of imprisoned rapper Meek Mill is set to hit the streets of Philadelphia today (Nov. 13).

Fans and supporters will gather in front of Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center to protest a judge’s sentence in the rapper’s probation violation case.

Fellow rapper and Philly native Black Thought of the Roots has shown his support of the rally, sharing the news on social media. “I stand for @meekmill,” he wrote. “I stand for the men and women that have been disenfranchised by the inept justice system in Philadelphia. Historically. I need my city to do the same.”

According to Fox 29, Philadelphia 76ers’ legend Julius Erving and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins are among those expected to attend.