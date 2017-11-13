Camila Cabello Surprises Fans with ‘Havana’ Remix feat. Daddy Yankee

By Annie Reuter

Camila Cabello promised fans a surprise on Saturday (Nov. 11) that would make them so happy they’d “need some Kleenex.”

Hours later, she dropped a remix of her popular single “Havana,” which features reggaeton king Daddy Yankee. The new version of the track features Cabello singing in both Spanish and English, while Daddy Yankee adds some smooth rapping.

The original version of “Havana” is Cabello’s most popular song to date and is currently #2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. That’s higher than anything she released solo or with her former group Fifth Harmony.

Listen to the remix below: