Pitbull Announces Greatest Hits Album, Drops New Song ‘Jungle’

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s starting to look a lot like a Dale! Christmas.

Mr. Worldwide is ready to leave his mark on the holidays this year with the announcement of his first greatest hits collection, due for release on Dec. 1.

The hits collection will also boast a brand new song, “Jungle,” with Stereotypes featuring E-40 and Abraham Mateo.

See the complete tracklisting and listen to Pitbull’s new track below.

1. Give Me Everything feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer
2. Timber feat. Ke$ha
3. I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)
4. Don’t Stop The Party feat. TJR
5. Hotel Room Service
6. Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor) feat. T-Pain
7. Rain Over Me feat. Marc Anthony
8. Time Of Our Lives Pitbull & Ne-Yo
9. International Love feat. Chris Brown
10. Feel This Moment feat. Christina Aguilera
11. Fireball feat. John Ryan
12. Jungle Pitbull & Stereotypes feat. E-40 & Abraham Mateo
13. Locas feat. Lil Jon

