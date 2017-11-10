Foster The People Premiere ‘Sit Next To Me’ Video

Filed Under: Foster The People
Photo: Courtesy Columbia

Foster the People have released the music video for their song “Sit Next To Me.”

The clip features 100 posts from Instagram influencers and celebrities and also includes submissions from Foster the People fans all over the world.

“It was fun to play with the premise of a music video that hijacks your social feed,” said director Fourclops in a prepared statement. “Instagram is a major destination for consuming media these days, and it made for an exciting setting for our video. We asked ourselves, what would it look like if all of the accounts within Instagram become transformed by a song?”

Check out the new visual, which contains some NSFW images, below.

