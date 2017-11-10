Drake is Stockpiling Handbags for Future Bride

By Robyn Collins

Drake has revealed that he has something special waiting for his future wife. The Canadian rapper told the Hollywood Reporter that he has been collecting Birkin handbags for, “the woman I end up with.”

It’s not just romantic gesture, though, it’s also an investment plan.

Drizzy explains why Hermes Birkin bags are unique. “There’s very few things, tangible things anyway, that hold their value and appreciate as the years go on,” he said. “It was one of those things that I just started collecting, for I guess the women that I end up with one day, so I have a fairly vast collection of Hermes to offer somebody at some point in life.”



The bags can go from $5,000 to tens of thousands of dollars, so some lucky lady already has a pretty impressive collection waiting for her.