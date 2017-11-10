Cole Swindell Plots January Tour

Cole Swindell will hit the road for a short run of dates in the new year.

The tour kicks off on Jan. 11 in Athens, GA. Morgan Evans is slated to open on all dates.

Tickets for the Down Home Tour go on sale Wednesday, November 15.

Check out all of Cole’s dates below.

1/11 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
1/12 Savannah, GA @ The Stage on Bay
1/18 Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eyed Joe
1/19 Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall
1/25 Chicago, IL @ Joe’s Bar
1/26 Oxford, OH @ Brick Street Bar
1/27 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

