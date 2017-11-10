21 Savage Drops ‘Bank Account’ Video Starring Mike Epps

21 Savage has released the music video for his hit track “Bank Account.”

The comedic new clip stars actor Mike Epps (The Hangover, Next Friday) in a spoof of the Die Hard film franchise, complete with giant teddy bear.

Next week, 21 Savage begins his Numb The Pain Tour in Austin, TX at Stubbs. Check out his full tour itinerary below.

Check out the funny visual, which contains explicit lyrics, here:

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Oaktopia Fest
11/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
11/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
11/24 – Orlando, FL @  Venue 578
11/26 – Tampa, FL @ Ritzybor
11/28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/30 – Detroit, MI  @ Royal Oak
12/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
12/5 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
12/7 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
12/8 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
12/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
12/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
12/14 – New York, NY @ Radio Show
12/15 –  Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud
12/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
12/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
12/22 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
12/23 – Mobile Kitchen @ Soul Kitchen

Listen Live