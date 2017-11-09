Keith Urban Confirms Wife Nicole Kidman Sings on New Track ‘Female’

Keith Urban’s new single “Female” features backing vocals from a very special guest: his wife Nicole Kidman.

“She’s on there, with Nicolle Galyon who also wrote the song,” Urban told AP. “I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song, because it just felt very right, that’s what the song means to me.”

Urban goes on to describes the track as a “soul-gospel spiritual-manta.”

Check out “Female” below.

