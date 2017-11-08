Rihanna to Host the 2018 Met Gala

Filed Under: Rihanna
Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

After years of slaying the event with her jaw-dropping ensembles, Rihanna is set to further cement her status as a true fashion heavyweight with the announcement that she will host the 2018 Met Gala (via Vogue).

Related: N.E.R.D Tap Rihanna for New Comeback Single ‘Lemon’

The pop star will co-host the exclusive style celebration for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour alongside Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney on May 8, where the theme will be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Rihanna has attended seven Met Galas and performed twice since making her debut at the event back in 2007. In 2015, she made headlines and countless memes with a bright yellow Guo Pei gown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live