Kelly Clarkson Covers Prince’s ‘Kiss’

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson has shared a pair of new live recordings, including a version of Prince’s enduring 1986 hit, “Kiss.”

Clarkson gives “Kiss” a bluesy and soulful makeover, delivering it like a sultry torch song.

The Prince cover came with a live take on her song, “Love So Soft,” taken from the recently released Meaning of Life album.

Both tracks were recorded as part of Spotify’s “Singles” series and can be heard below.

