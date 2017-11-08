Drake is a Hardcore ‘Harry Potter’ Fan

By Scott T. Sterling

In the latest case of celebrities being just like us, Drake has revealed that he’s a hardcore stan of all things Harry Potter.

The revelation came during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter detailing his moves into the world of movies and television.

Drake shares that he’s been on the hunt for a first-edition copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and was mulling purchasing one he found for a cool $160,000.

He’s excited to talk to the writer about reading the book series to her kids, grilling her about which book they were on.

“I should get it,” he mused about the first-edition book he found. “My birthday’s coming up. Maybe I’ll buy it for myself as a treat.”

When the writer encounters Drake a few weeks after the interview, she asked if he’d pulled the trigger on the first-edition book.

“Nah, not yet,” he laughed. “But I will. My birthday is still a few days away.”

Drake turned 31 late last month (Oct. 24), and there’s still no indication if he secured the book for himself. Time to get J.K. Rowling on the line.