Sean Combs Is Still ‘Diddy,’ ‘P Diddy’ & ‘Puffy’

By Hayden Wright

Over the weekend, Sean Combs caused a stir when he announced he’d no longer answer to “Diddy” (or “Puffy,” or the many iterations thereof) and had adopted the new name “Brother Love.” Reactions to the name change were mixed, to say the least. In the wake of the confusion, Diddy resurfaced to say the change was a “joke.”

Related: Sean Combs Changes His Name to Brother Love

“Well ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” he wrote. “Due to overwhelming response from the media out there and just due there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. OK? I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos.”

You can call Diddy whatever you want.

“One of my alter egos is Love, but to set the record straight because I have a lot of press to do the next couple of weeks, you can address me by any of my older names. But if you still wanna call me love, you can call me Love, baby. But I was only playing.”

It’s easy to see how people were baffled. Yesterday (Nov. 4) he sounded pretty straightforward about the name change:

“So, my new name is Love, aka Brother Love,” he said. “I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers.”

Watch Diddy clarify the situation here: