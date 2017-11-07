Kodak Black Teases Lil Wayne Collaboration

"He inspired me to write my first rap."
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Kodak Black and Lil Wayne have apparently put their feud aside to make some music together. Kodak shared an Instagram story from a roof in which he proclaimed, “I got a song with Wayne. I f— with Wayne, he inspired me to write my first rap.”

That’s quite a 180 from threatening to “knock [the rap icon] out” in January.

During a recent concert, Kodak shared a selection from his upcoming Weezy collaboration: The crowd went wild and fans got to hear about a minute of Wayne’s distinctive voice. Kodak seems genuinely excited about the prospect of sharing a record with the “Lollipop” MC.

So far, Kodak has released Painting Pictures and Project Baby 2 in 2017, so it’s not clear when to expect from his next batch of material. See Kodak’s teasers here:

