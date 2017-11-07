The couple purchased the one-acre property in 2013 for $9 million, selling it this year for $17.8 million.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Flip Bel-Air Home for Big Profit: Report

Filed Under: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have emerged as real estate moguls, reportedly flipping a Bel-Air residence to the tune of an $8.8 million profit (via TMZ).

Related: Kanye West Joins Kid Cudi Onstage in Chicago 

The couple purchased the one-acre property in 2013 for $9 million, selling it this year for $17.8 million, enough to make it the highest price ever paid for the tony Bel-Air Crest community.

West and Kardashian definitely left their imprint on the 10,000 square foot residence, stripping it down to the studs and rebuilding it from the ground up at a cost well into the millions.

The buyer? Silicon Valley-based Ukrainian philanthropist Marina Acton, who is pursuing a career in music. Acton was quoted saying that she found the house “creative and inspiring.”

The Altman Brothers, Matt and Josh from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing L.A. represented both sides in the deal, so don’t be surprised if the sale shows up on an upcoming episode.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live