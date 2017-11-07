Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Flip Bel-Air Home for Big Profit: Report

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have emerged as real estate moguls, reportedly flipping a Bel-Air residence to the tune of an $8.8 million profit (via TMZ).

The couple purchased the one-acre property in 2013 for $9 million, selling it this year for $17.8 million, enough to make it the highest price ever paid for the tony Bel-Air Crest community.

West and Kardashian definitely left their imprint on the 10,000 square foot residence, stripping it down to the studs and rebuilding it from the ground up at a cost well into the millions.

The buyer? Silicon Valley-based Ukrainian philanthropist Marina Acton, who is pursuing a career in music. Acton was quoted saying that she found the house “creative and inspiring.”

The Altman Brothers, Matt and Josh from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing L.A. represented both sides in the deal, so don’t be surprised if the sale shows up on an upcoming episode.