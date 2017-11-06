Paul McCartney Calls Trump’s Stance on Climate Change Madness

In a recent interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat, Paul McCartney explained his initiative of encouraging people to go meat-free for one day a week. As he explains, reducing the need to eat meat would help the environment.

“It’s not the total solution, but it’s part of the solution,” he explains. “A lot of people have been saying this for a long time but there’s resistance. Particularly when you’ve got someone like Trump who says that it [climate change] is just a hoax.”

McCartney goes on to say that many people, including himself, think Trump’s views on climate change is “madness.”

“It’s maybe a good time now to try and focus people’s attention and say ‘Look, forget about him we can do something,'” he said.

