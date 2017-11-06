Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Toddler Son’s ‘Hamilton’ Review

Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Lin-Manuel Miranda took his toddler son Sebastian to see the first act of his blockbuster musical, Hamilton, and shared his child’s humorous review on social media.

Young Sebastian’s review covers a lot of territory, from questioning onstage footwear choices to delighting in the appearance of actress Elizabeth Judd, whom he knows from playing with her in the park.

Lin-Manuel Miranda closed the review by saying that he’ll take Sebastian to see the show’s second act “when he’s a little older.”

See the full live-tweet review in the Twitter thread below.

