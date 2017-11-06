Liam Payne Covers P!nk’s ‘What About Us’

Liam is gearing up for his debut solo album.
By Hayden Wright

Liam Payne released his debut single “Strip That Down” in May and his first solo album is in the works. The former One Direction star hit BBC Music’s Sounds Like Friday Night program to perform some new material, as well as a cover of P!nk’s “What About Us.”

Payne was backed by a keyboard, upright bass, bass guitar, drums and acoustic guitar. A throng of fans cheered with enthusiasm as Liam’s voice did justice to P!nk’s latest.

During the show, he also performed his new single “Bedroom Floor.”

Watch the “What About Us” cover here:

Check out “Bedroom Floor” below:

