Kanye West Dropped in at Kid Cudi Concert

By Annie Reuter

Kanye West and Kid Cudi are on good terms once again and on Saturday (Nov. 4) in Chicago, West proved it by joining Cudi onstage.

Related: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Can Fall Asleep Anywhere

As Cudi was about to launch into a new song, West stepped up to the mic and the two performed “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” from West’s Life of Pablo album. In a fan-posted Instagram clip, West and Cudi can be seen running around trading verses.

Cudi and West were at odds for while last year after Cudi dissed West and Drake in a vague tweet about working with ghostwriters.

“I need yall to know I got so many haters within the industry and these clowns know Im bout to crush their entire existance,” he wrote. “Everyone thinks they’re soooo great. Talkin top 5 and be having 30 people write songs for them.”

West eventually forgave his protégé and took him on the road as part of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Check out West and Cudi back together below: