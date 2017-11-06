Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar Feature on N.E.R.D’s Star-Studded New Album

Filed Under: N.E.R.D, Pharrell Williams
Photo: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley have revived their group N.E.R.D, and brought along a cavalcade of superstars for the occasion.

Related: N.E.R.D Tap Rihanna for New Comeback Single ‘Lemon’

The new album, reportedly titled No_One Ever Really Dies, features appearances from Rihanna (on the recently released single “Lemon”), Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Andre 3000, Gucci Mane and more. See the full tracklist below (via Complex).

The group debuted the album with a special album listening show at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA, over the weekend (Nov. 4), with a colorful stage show that featured actual cars onstage and a slew of dancers.

During the playback of the Kendrick Lamar-featuring song, “Don’t Don’t Do It,” Williams revealed that the song was inspired by the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See fan footage of new song, “1000,” featuring Future and check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Deep Down Body Thirst”
2. “Lemon” f/ Rihanna
3. “Voilà” f/ Gucci Mane and Wale
4. “1000” f/ Future
5. “Don’t Don’t Do It” f/ Kendrick Lamar
6. “Kites” f/ Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.
7. “ESP”
8. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”
9. “Rollinem 7’s” f/ André 3000
10. “Lifting You” f/ Ed Sheeran
11. “Secret Life of Tigers”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live