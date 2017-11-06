AWOLNATION Announce New Album ‘Here Come The Runts’

By Scott T. Sterling

AWOLNATION have announced a new album, Here Come the Runts, due to debut on Feb. 2. The announcement came with a fresh track from the full-length, “Seven Sticks of Dynamite.”

“With this record I really wanted to make a rock n’ roll/pop album,” principal Aaron Bruno explained in a press statement. “And I say ‘pop’ how I grew up listening to it, in the sense of Dire Straits or ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ or The Cars or Tom Petty.”

Bruno conceived the album in a secluded coastal mountain range in his native Southern California.

“The record definitely has a feel to it that seems parallel to the vibe of this mountain and the land,” Bruno said of the recording. “It’s like a non-GMO record. There’s no fake s— on there, none of the vocals are tuned. It’s all real playing.”

AWOLNATION will follow the album release with a world tour, kicking off in Toronto on Feb. 11. Nothing But Thieves will open the North American shows.

Listen to “Seven Sticks of Dynamite,” check out Here Come The Runts’ full tracklist and see AWOLNATION’s tour dates below.

1. Here Come The Runts

2. Passion

3. Sound Witness System

4. Miracle Man

5. Handyman

6. Jealous Buffoon

7. Seven Sticks of Dynamite

8. A Little Luck…And A Couple of Dogs

9. Table For One

10. My Molasses

11. Cannonball

12. Tall, Tall Tale

13. The Buffoon

14. Stop That Train

02/11 Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

02/13 Detroit MI @ Fillmore*

02/14 Chicago IL @ Aragon Ballroom*

02/16 Columbus OH @ Express Live!*

02/17 Cleveland OH @ House of Blues*

02/18 Rochester NY @ Roc Dome Arena*

02/20 Boston MA @ House of Blues*

02/22 New York NY @ Terminal 5*

02/23 Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore*

02/24 Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore*

02/25 Charlotte NC @ The Fillmore*

02/27 Atlanta GA @ The Tabernacle*

03/01 Houston TX @ Revention Music Center*

03/02 Austin TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre*

03/03 Irving TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

03/04 Kansas City MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

03/06 Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*

03/07 Salt Lake City UT @ The Complex*

03/09 Seattle WA @ Showbox SODO*

03/11 Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

03/13 Oakland CA @ The Fox Theater*

03/16 Los Angeles CA @ The Wiltern*

*w/ Nothing But Thieves

