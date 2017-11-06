Alan Jackson Gets Nostalgic in New ‘The Older I Get’ Video

Filed Under: Alan Jackson

By Scott T. Sterling

Alan Jackson takes a loving look back on his storied career in his latest music video, “The Older I Get.”

The clip features images from the country legend’s past, including clips from old videos, family photos, awards shows and even hanging out with American presidents.

“This song reflects a lot of how I feel these days,” Jackson said of the track in a recent press statement. “It’s a good song. I really liked it, but the message was a little different when I first heard it. I thought maybe it could be a little more positive about being older and wiser and more content, so they rewrote a few things, and this is how it ended up.”

Check out Jackson’s latest below.

