Halsey Details ‘Him & I’ Collaboration with Boyfriend G-Eazy

By Sarah Carroll

Halsey and G-Eazy aren’t afraid to mix business with pleasure.

The couple first debuted their “Him & I” collaboration during a live performance back in August, but now Halsey is opening up about the official release of their romantic duet.

“It’s done. There’s even a music video,” she told 97.1 AMP Radio’s McCabe backstage before performing her concert at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

“It’s like this Bonnie & Clyde record and we made it out of love, which is really, really awesome. Getting to share that with the world is really cool because it’s not a contrived thing. It’s not two artists pretending to be something they’re not for the sake of a story,” the 23-year-old continued.

There’s no word yet on when the couple will officially release their collaboration, but Halsey can’t wait for her fans to hear it.

“It’s like we really made this record about our real lives and hopefully we get to share that with other people who feel similarly about each other and we’re really fortunate. We live really cool lives and we get to do really cool stuff together and I just hope that, you know, some young couple somewhere in a slower part of world maybe can hear it and maybe imagine what it would be like for just four minutes.”