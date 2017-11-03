Taylor Swift to Debut New Song During ‘Scandal’

Her new album 'Reputation' will drop later that night.
Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Photo: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Taylor Swift will perform a new track during Scandal next Thursday, Nov. 9, just hours before her highly anticipated sixth studio album Reputation is released.

Related: Taylor Swift Releases New Song ‘Call It What You Want’

The singer has already shared the album’s record-breaking lead single “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” “Gorgeous,” and just last night she released “Call It What You Want.”

Judging from a short video teaser, the tune (possibly a ballad) will feature delicate piano and could take place in a coastal home.

Scandal airs at 9pm ET on ABC. Check out the teaser clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live