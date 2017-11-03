Taylor Swift to Debut New Song During ‘Scandal’

By Robyn Collins
Taylor Swift will perform a new track during Scandal next Thursday, Nov. 9, just hours before her highly anticipated sixth studio album Reputation is released.
The singer has already shared the album’s record-breaking lead single “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” “Gorgeous,” and just last night she released “Call It What You Want.”
Judging from a short video teaser, the tune (possibly a ballad) will feature delicate piano and could take place in a coastal home.
Scandal airs at 9pm ET on ABC. Check out the teaser clip below.