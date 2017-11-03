Watch Morrissey Perform The Smith’s ‘I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish’

It's the first time a former member of the Smiths has performed the song live.
Fans at a recent Morrissey show in Portland, OR, were treated with the live debut of “I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish.”

“I Started I Something I Couldn’t Finish” was the second U.K. single from The Smiths’ fourth and final studio album, Strangeways Here I Come, released in 1987. It’s the first time a former member of the Smiths has performed the song live, according to NME.

Morrissey rolled out The Smiths’ chestnut at Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Halloween night (Oct. 31).

Check out the performance below.

