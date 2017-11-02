Weezer and Pixies Set to Unite for Co-Headlining 2018 Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

A pair of alt-rock legends unite when Weezer and the Pixies come together for a co-headlining tour next summer.

Related: Weezer Head to ‘Happy Hour’ on New Song

The tour launches June 23 in Tampa, Florida and will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on August 12. The Wombats will serve as opening act from June 23 – July 15, with support for the tour’s second half to be announced shortly.

“We’re all big Weezer fans,” said Pixies’ Black Francis in a press statement. “So we’re really looking forward to this summer. We have a lot of respect for Weezer, they’re not afraid to take risks with their music.”

Weezer will be supporting the recently released full-length, Pacific Daydream, while the Pixies are still touring behind 2016 album, Head Carrier.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, November 10 at 10:00AM local time; head to pixiesmusic.com or weezer.com for all ticket purchasing details.

See the full tour itinerary below.

06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

06/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/31 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion