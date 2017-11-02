Watch Tom Morello Shred At Bob Marley ‘Exodus’ Anniversary Show

Photo: Maria Ives

By Scott T. Sterling

An all-star cast of musicians gathered in Los Angeles last night (Nov. 1) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1977 album, Exodus.

Gary Clark, Jr., Stephen and Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Don Was and Jim James of My Morning Jacket were among the artists that hit the stage of the Orpheum Theatre in downtown L.A. for the Exodus Live 40 show.

Guitarist Tom Morello was also among the stars that performed Marley classics, and he shared a video that finds him shredding through a particularly blistering solo. Watch it below.

“Great night celebrating 40th anniversary of Bob Marley’s Exodus,” Morello posted along with the video.

