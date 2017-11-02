Miranda Lambert Previews ‘Austin City Limits’ Performance with ‘Automatic,’ ‘Tin Man’

Photo: Scott Newton / Austin City Limits

By Scott T. Sterling

Miranda Lambert is set to make her third appearance on the Austin City Limits television this weekend (Nov. 4), and the country star has shared her performances of the “Automatic” and “Tin Man” ahead of the premiere.

“Automatic” was the lead single from Lambert’s 2014 full-length, Platinum. “Tin Man,” is a highlight from her recent double album The Weight of These Wings.

Watch the singer’s latest showing on Austin City Limits when it premieres Saturday, November 4th, at 9pm ET on PBS.

