Watch Heidi Klum Do the ‘Thriller’ Dance as Michael Jackson’s Werewolf

If there was any question regarding Heidi Klum’s status as the queen of Halloween, she shut them down with her amazing Michael Jackson costume this year.

Klum not only transformed into Michael Jackson’s werewolf from the “Thriller” video, but the Project Runway host learned the iconic dance, running through the routine with a cast of dancers made up like zombies.

Watch Klum and her zombies nail the “Thriller” dance in the video she shared on Instagram below.

