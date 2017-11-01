N.E.R.D Tap Rihanna for New Comeback Single ‘Lemon’

By Scott T. Sterling

Pharrell Williams’ N.E.R.D have debuted the band’s first new song in years, and they’ve brought Rihanna along for the ride.

The new song, “Lemon,” debuted today (Nov. 1). Rihanna appears on the track delivering a scorching rap verse over the bouncing bass line and chaotic beat.

The music video opens with Rihanna shaving another woman’s head, shearing the hair off in huge chunks. The rest of the video follows the freshly-shorn woman energetically dancing in what appears to be a store during off-hours.

N.E.R.D’s last album, Nothing, was released back in 2010. The band contributed a handful of tracks to Music from “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” in 2015.

The group is set to take the stage this weekend (Nov. 4) at the Complexcon in Long Beach, CA.

Watch the music video, which contains explicit language, below.

