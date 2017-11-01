Danielle Bradbery Is an Astros Fan Through Thick and Thin

As a Houston native, Danielle Bradbery is thrilled to have the Astros in the World Series.

“I am a huge Astros fan,” the “Sway” singer revealed in a press release. “Houston’s my home. My family and everybody still lives there about 25 minutes outside of Houston, but grew up in that city.”

“I remember being a fan when they weren’t even good. And I remember singing the National Anthem when barely no one was in that stadium. That was in the beginning of my career, about four years ago, and so it was just absolutely amazing to see them make the World Series.”

The Astros take on the Dodgers tonight (Nov. 1) at Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles for a decisive game 7 of the World Series.

