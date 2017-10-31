Willow Smith Celebrates 17th Birthday with New Album

Filed Under: Willow Smith
Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

By Annie Reuter

Willow Smith is celebrating her 17th birthday in a big way — by releasing a new album. The daughter of Will and Jada Smith dropped her new project The 1st today (October 31).

Related: Listen to Willow Smith’s New Song ‘TnGwee#3’

The stripped down 11-track release showcases Smith’s experimental side as an artist. In an interview with Refinery29, she explained how she created the album as she was learning guitar and decided to focus more on composing and instrumentation.

“This album is the first step into me diving 100 percent into my musicality,” she says. “For my last album, I spent a lot of time on the computer producing, so this time I was learning the guitar as I created the album and focused more on composing and instrumentation. I was seeking the answer to the question Who am I as an artist, really? I’m so excited for people to hear what’s in my heart.”

Willow’s latest release comes just two weeks before her brother, Jaden, drops his album.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live