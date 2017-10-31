Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students with Bicycle Ride-By

Filed Under: Selena Gomez

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez got up close and personal with some lucky fans.

Gomez kicked off the week by taking a casual bike ride past a Studio City, CA, high school.

Related: Did Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Just Break Up?

In case students didn’t recognize the celebrity as she rode by, her and assistant were rocking out to Gomez’s new collaboration with Marshmello, “Wolves.”

Gomez was kind enough to pull over and hang out with fans, including one shy toddler who told the singer that she didn’t like “Wolves.”

See videos and images from the fun moment below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live