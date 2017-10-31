Luke Bryan Crashes Wedding Reception

By Vicki Pepper

Luke Bryan took the lyrics of his song “Crash My Party” seriously when he surprised newlyweds McKenna and Austin at their wedding reception Saturday night.

The “Light It Up” singer, who was in his native state of Georgia to judge American Idol auditions learned that he was just down the street from the couple’s wedding, and decided to invite himself to the festivities.

With “Crash My Party” playing on the speakers, Luke made his entrance, toasted the couple, and invited the bridesmaids to “shake it.”

Watch the video below.