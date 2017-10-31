K.Flay Reveals Headlining North American Tour Dates for 2018

By Scott T. Sterling

K.Flay has revealed a string of headlining North American tour dates for early next year.

The headlining shows are tucked in between K.Flay opening for Imagine Dragons for the band’s Evolve tour and before she heads to Europe to rejoin them on that side of the Atlantic in Mid-February.

The tour, in support of her recently released album, Every Where Is Some Where, kicks off in Southern California on Jan. 11. Sir Sly will accompany K.Flay as the opening act.

See the complete itinerary below.

01/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

01/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

01/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

01/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

01/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

01/19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

01/20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

01/21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

01/23 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

01/24 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

01/26 – Salt Lake City – In The Venue

01/27 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

01/28 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

01/29 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

01/31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

02/2 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

02/3 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom