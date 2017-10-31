Chris Stapelton and Wife Morgane Expecting Twins

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane have revealed that the couple is expecting the addition of twins to their family.

Morgane Stapleton shared the happy news with an Instagram post celebrating the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.

“14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way,” she posted. “Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

The couple are already parents to a son and a daughter, but have chosen not to share the names of their children publicly.

While the country star has yet to make an announcement on social media, the singer did reveal the good news with a concert audience in Dallas over the weekend.

“She’s the mother of my two kids, and she’s about to be the mother of two more,” Stapleton shared during band introductions at the Oct. 28th show at the Starplex Pavilion, shouting out his wife who also provides backing vocals in the band (via Dallas Observer).

Congratuations to Chris and Morgane!

A post shared by Morgane Stapleton (@morganwithane) on

