Blake Shelton Plays Caramel Apple Russian Roulette on ‘Fallon’

By Annie Reuter

Blake Shelton returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Oct. 30) to promote his forthcoming album Texoma Shore. What he didn’t expect was some friendly jabs from Fallon, a dangerous game of Caramel Apple Russian Roulette and a serenade from the talk show host.

During an awkward 10-minute interview segment, Fallon poked fun at Shelton’s album cover, which depicts the country singer standing on the banks of the shore.

“How far are you from the shore?” Fallon asked.

“I’m not going to give you the location of my damn house,” Shelton declared.

Later, the two men played a comical game of Caramel Apple Russian Roulette. What appeared to be a plate of 12 apples was really eight caramel apples and four raw, caramel covered onions. The first person to bite into two onions loses the game. Not amused at the game’s concept, Shelton remarked, “I’m only here because Seth Meyers is booked.”

While Caramel Apple Russian Roulette was one highlight of the evening, the other was Fallon performing a cover of Shelton’s new single “I’ll Name The Dogs.” As he grabbed a cowboy hat to sing the song to Shelton, the singer looked impressed.

“You look good in that hat,” Shelton confessed. “You look like Woody from Toy Story.”

Check out the appearance and watch Fallon’s performance at the 9:10 mark.

Shelton’s Texoma Shore will be released on November 3.