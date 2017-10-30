Radiohead Reveal Career-Spanning 400-Page Songbook

Filed Under: Radiohead
Photo: Patrica De Melo / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Musicians, get ready to learn how to play “Subterranean Homesick Alien” the correct way.

Radiohead has revealed the imminent release of a career-spanning 400-page songbook encompassing every song the band has ever released. The book will span Radiohead’s entire album discography, as well as b-side and random one-off releases.

The book, entitled Radiohead Complete, will feature artwork from longtime collaborator Stanley Donwood, responsible for such iconic images as the bear face from the Kid A album and the crying minotaur from follow-up full-length, Amnesiac.

Radiohead Complete is set to debut on Nov. 27, and is available for pre-order here.
