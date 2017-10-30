Man Shot Outside of Jason Aldean Show in Mississippi

By Scott T. Sterling

Less than a month after the tragic shooting at the Route 91 festival during his set, Jason Aldean has had gunfire erupt outside of a show in Mississippi.

WTVA reports that one man was wounded in the chest and another was arrested in the parking lot of the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, MS, on Friday night (Oct. 27).

The suspect, Steven Michael Hulbert, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Witnesses say a group of men were arguing in the arena parking lot when Hulbert pulled a pistol and fired four to six shots. Bullets not only hit the man in the chest, but struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot on the west side of the venue.

Police say they responded to the call of shots fired in the parking lot about 11:13 p.m. A Lee County sheriff’s deputy explained that the man who had been wounded approached in the middle of a nearby street and reported that he had been shot.

Bancorpsouth Arena Director Todd Hunt said that once staff members heard shots fired they directed those leaving the building to shelter in place until the all clear was given by authorities.