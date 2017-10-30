Kelsea Ballerina Announces ‘Unapologetically’ Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelsea Ballerini is ready to hit the road.

The country star has revealed plans for the “Unapologetically” tour, in support of her new album of the same name.

The tour kicks off February 8 at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL, and wraps April 27 at the annual Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, with stops in Nashville, TN, New York, NY and Seattle, WA. See the full slate of dates below.



“Great things happen when music surrounds you, I really believe that,” Ballerini said in a press statement. “One of the coolest things to me about headlining is being able to create a world for your fans to step into. I can’t wait for you to join me on this new journey with my good friend Walker and begin chapter two together!”

Walker Hayes will serve as opening act on all of the dates, with Bailey Bryan joining the lineup for one-night-only at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Valentine’s Day.

Tickets for Kelsea Ballerini’s Unapologetically tour go on sale this Friday (Nov. 3) at 10 a.m. local time—the same day her new album of the same name is released.

Announced dates, cities, and venues of THE UNAPOLOGETICALLY TOUR to date:

02/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre+



02/09 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre+



2/10/18 – Augusta, GA @ William G. Bell Auditorium+



02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium++



02/16 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall+



02/22 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!+



02/23/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater+



2/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place+



04/05 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater+



04/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom+



04/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National+



04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom+



04/20 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory+



04/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo+



04/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre+



04/27 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival