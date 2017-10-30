Jason Aldean’s Unborn Son Already Looks Just Like Jason Aldean

Filed Under: Jason Aldean
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling 

When it comes to the cliché that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, look no further than Jason Aldean and his unborn son with wife Brittany.

The country star shared a sonogram image of the couple’s baby, Memphis, and the kid is already the spitting image of dad.

“Ready to meet my little twin!,” Aldean posted on Instagram alongside an image of himself next to the sonogram image. See the uncanny resemblance below.

ready to meet my little twin! 😬 #memphisaldean

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Listen Live