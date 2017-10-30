Adele, Demi Lovato and More Share Their Best Halloween Looks

By Hayden Wright
Music’s biggest stars pulled no punches over the weekend of Halloween festivities. Kim Kardashian did triple duty as three of pop’s biggest icons: Madonna, Cher and Aaliyah. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena Quintanilla and Kendrick Lamar courted controversy with a Jesus Christ costume. Nas did his best Richard Pryor impression while Rita Ora went green as Batman villain Poison Ivy. Kelly Rowland, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and others got into the holiday spirit with festive, sexy, frightful costumes.
Related: Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Aren’t the Biggest Halloween Fans
Here’s a roundup of the weekend’s best celebrity Halloween costumes. The actual holiday is tomorrow night, so stay tuned for even more spooky looks:
Everyone else can go home Demi Lovato just won Halloween https://t.co/W6G6QuDYgF
๑ (@dopelectric) October 29, 2017
Everyone else can go home Demi Lovato just won Halloween https://t.co/W6G6QuDYgF—
I've said it once and I'll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y'all can't tell me oth… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
ً (@ruinthejonas) October 29, 2017
I've said it once and I'll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y'all can't tell me oth… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Woooooooooo https://t.co/Z7eEHyOYDl
(@diplo) October 30, 2017
Woooooooooo https://t.co/Z7eEHyOYDl—
Let's go baby night at the Roxbury https://t.co/B4TY6CZD99
THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) October 29, 2017
Let's go baby night at the Roxbury https://t.co/B4TY6CZD99—
Baby Girl Aaliyah https://t.co/5GUHkNJgNi
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017
Baby Girl Aaliyah https://t.co/5GUHkNJgNi—
MJ & Madge -#ICONS https://t.co/sbz5Fk9eI6
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017
MJ & Madge -#ICONS https://t.co/sbz5Fk9eI6—
I got you babe @foodgod https://t.co/gXeANOqcDd
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017
I got you babe @foodgod https://t.co/gXeANOqcDd—
Sonny & Cher #HalloWKKWeen https://t.co/nXStzZnrTs
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017
Sonny & Cher #HalloWKKWeen https://t.co/nXStzZnrTs—
Halloween was a success. https://t.co/m28b8phRRa
(@Zedd) October 29, 2017
Halloween was a success. https://t.co/m28b8phRRa—
✨✨Satine✨✨ https://t.co/nfl8a0lJus
Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 29, 2017
✨✨Satine✨✨ https://t.co/nfl8a0lJus—