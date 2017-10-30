Adele, Demi Lovato and More Share Their Best Halloween Looks

Kim Kardashian did triple duty as Cher, Aaliyah and Madonna.
Filed Under: Adele, demi lovato, Kim Kardashian

By Hayden Wright

Music’s biggest stars pulled no punches over the weekend of Halloween festivities. Kim Kardashian did triple duty as three of pop’s biggest icons: Madonna, Cher and Aaliyah. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena Quintanilla and Kendrick Lamar courted controversy with a Jesus Christ costume. Nas did his best Richard Pryor impression while Rita Ora went green as Batman villain Poison Ivy. Kelly Rowland, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and others got into the holiday spirit with festive, sexy, frightful costumes.

Related: Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Aren’t the Biggest Halloween Fans

Here’s a roundup of the weekend’s best celebrity Halloween costumes. The actual holiday is tomorrow night, so stay tuned for even more spooky looks:

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ.

A post shared by Only Hip Hop Facts (@onlyhiphopfacts) on

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

1st rule of fight club.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Strangé & Eddie

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live