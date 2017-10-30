Adele, Demi Lovato and More Share Their Best Halloween Looks

By Hayden Wright

Music’s biggest stars pulled no punches over the weekend of Halloween festivities. Kim Kardashian did triple duty as three of pop’s biggest icons: Madonna, Cher and Aaliyah. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena Quintanilla and Kendrick Lamar courted controversy with a Jesus Christ costume. Nas did his best Richard Pryor impression while Rita Ora went green as Batman villain Poison Ivy. Kelly Rowland, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and others got into the holiday spirit with festive, sexy, frightful costumes.

Here’s a roundup of the weekend’s best celebrity Halloween costumes. The actual holiday is tomorrow night, so stay tuned for even more spooky looks:

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Everyone else can go home Demi Lovato just won Halloween https://t.co/W6G6QuDYgF —

๑ (@dopelectric) October 29, 2017

I've said it once and I'll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y'all can't tell me oth… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

‏ً (@ruinthejonas) October 29, 2017

Woooooooooo https://t.co/Z7eEHyOYDl —

(@diplo) October 30, 2017

Let's go baby night at the Roxbury https://t.co/B4TY6CZD99 —

THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) October 29, 2017

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ. A post shared by Only Hip Hop Facts (@onlyhiphopfacts) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Baby Girl Aaliyah https://t.co/5GUHkNJgNi —

Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

MJ & Madge -#ICONS https://t.co/sbz5Fk9eI6 —

Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

I got you babe @foodgod https://t.co/gXeANOqcDd —

Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Sonny & Cher #HalloWKKWeen https://t.co/nXStzZnrTs —

Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

1st rule of fight club. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Strangé & Eddie A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

Halloween was a success. https://t.co/m28b8phRRa —

(@Zedd) October 29, 2017