Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Release New Track ‘Fort Knox’

By Robyn Collins

Former Oasis member Noel Gallagher has released a new song with his band High Flying Birds. “Fort Knox” will be the opening track from the group’s third album, Who Built the Moon?, which comes out November 24. The track follows the previously released “Holy Mountain,” which came out early this month.

The new psychedelic rocker features bracing guitars abrasive electronic beats and only two vocal lines: “You gotta get yourself together” and “Keep holding out, holding on.”

High Flying Birds finished “Fort Knox” on their last day in the studio, where they worked tirelessly to create the follow-up to 2015’s Chasing Yesterday, said Noel Gallagher in a statement. He also admitted that the idea for the song came from a conversation about Kanye West’s 2010 song “The Power.”

“The singer, y-see, had never even heard the track, and she started to do this vocal over it, and it was like, ‘f—— hell!'” he said. “It all just fell into place.”

Producer David Holmes described Who Built the Moon? as “fun,” adding, “People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will launch a U.S. tour in support Feb. 9, 2018 in Detroit. Dates run through March 12 in Los Angeles.

‘Who Built the Moon’ Tracklist:

01 Fort Knox

02 Holy Mountain

03 Keep On Reaching

04 It’s A Beautiful World

05 She Taught Me How To Fly

06 Be Careful What You Wish For

07 Black & White Sunshine

08 Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)

09 If Love Is The Law

10 The Man Who Built The Moon

11 End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)