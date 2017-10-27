Check Out Rough Draft of Migos’ ‘Motor Sport’ Sans Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

By Jon Wiederhorn

The world is still waiting to see if Cardi B is working on a collaboration with Beyoncé. In the meantime, Migos revealed their collaboration with the chart-topping rapper and hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj on the upcoming single “Motorsport.” The song will appear on the new album Culture 2.

Yesterday (Oct. 26), Minaj hinted that something was going on; then cover art for the single appeared online. Then, Migos shared a preliminary cut of the track “Motor Sport” (sans raps by Cardi B and Minaj). The song featured a booming electronic bassline, skittery percussion and an ominous keyboard line. And while Migos rapped throughout, they later yanked some of their lines and replaced them with memorable vocals from the leading ladies.

Cardi B’s debut single “Bodak Yellow” holds its position at the top of the charts. And both she and Minaj continue to work on solo releases, reports Idolator.

Check out the rough draft of “Motor Sport” below: