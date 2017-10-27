Maren Morris Plays New Song ‘Flavor’ in Concert: Watch

Filed Under: Maren Morris
Photo: Cindy Ord / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris has added a new song, “Flavor,” to recent concert set lists. Watch her perform the food metaphor-laden track live in Milwaukee, WI, earlier this month below.

Related: Keith Urban, Maren Morris Top Free Nashville New Year’s Eve Show

Morris has yet to follow up her 2016 major label debut, Hero, but when she does, the singer plans on switching things up a bit.

“I don’t want to make ‘Hero 2.’ It’s going to be different,” she told the L.A. Times at this year’s Stagecoach festival. “Not so different you won’t recognize me. But enough that I’m not going to just be repeating myself.”

In the meantime, Morris is preparing for a 2018 tour with One Direction alumni, Niall Horan, and recently landed a modeling contract with the Wilhelmina agency.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live