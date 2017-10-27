Jeezy and Diddy Drop ‘Bottles Up’

Jeezy's back with two new songs.
By Hayden Wright

Jeezy fans can rejoice since the rapper has finally returned to releasing new music: He dropped two official tracks last night, one of which features a hip-hop legend. Sean “Diddy” Combs appears on “Bottles Up,” an upbeat party song with a bright piano line. Puffy raps about “Moet, more checks, Rolex [and] more sex” as Jeezy urges the masses to hold their bottles high.

Tee Grizzley appears on “Cold Summer,” a moody, ominous meditation on living the high life in Detroit. It’s not clear whether these new Jeezy releases coincide with an upcoming album, mixtape or if they’re freestanding singles. In any case, the rapper’s given the people what they want.

Listen to “Bottles Up” here:

Listen to “Cold Summer” here:

 

